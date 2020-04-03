COVID-19 cases in Kerala rise to 286; 2 deaths reported | District-wise list

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kerala has risen to 286 including 2 deaths. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday declared 7 of the state's 14 districts as "hotspots" as they account for most of the COVID-19 cases in the state.
"These are Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode," said Vijayan.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Earlier, there were only two such districts - Kasargode and Pathanamthitta, which has now been excluded. There are 165,934 people under observation, which include 643 at various hospitals in the state.
Kerala District Wise COVID-19 Figures
|District
|Confirmed
|Cured
|Active Cases
|Death
|KGD
|129
|1
|128
|0
|KNR
|47
|3
|44
|0
|EKM
|24
|6
|17
|1
|TVM
|13
|4
|8
|1
|MPM
|13
|1
|12
|0
|PTA
|13
|7
|6
|0
|TSR
|11
|2
|9
|0
|IDK
|10
|0
|10
|0
|KKD
|7
|1
|6
|0
|PKD
|6
|0
|6
|0
|KLM
|5
|0
|5
|0
|WND
|3
|0
|3
|0
|KTM
|3
|2
|1
|0
|ALP
|2
|1
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|286
|28
|256
|2