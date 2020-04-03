COVID-19 cases in Kerala rise to 286; 2 deaths reported | District-wise list

COVID-19 cases in Kerala rise to 286; 2 deaths reported

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kerala has risen to 286 including 2 deaths. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday declared 7 of the state's 14 districts as "hotspots" as they account for most of the COVID-19 cases in the state.

"These are Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode," said Vijayan.

Earlier, there were only two such districts - Kasargode and Pathanamthitta, which has now been excluded. There are 165,934 people under observation, which include 643 at various hospitals in the state.

Kerala District Wise COVID-19 Figures