COVID-19 cases in Kerala rise to 286; 2 deaths reported | District-wise list

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kerala has risen to 286 including 2 deaths. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday declared 7 of the state's 14 districts as "hotspots" as they account for most of the COVID-19 cases in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: April 03, 2020 12:16 IST
"These are Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode," said Vijayan.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Earlier, there were only two such districts - Kasargode and Pathanamthitta, which has now been excluded. There are 165,934 people under observation, which include 643 at various hospitals in the state.

Kerala District Wise COVID-19 Figures

District Confirmed Cured Active Cases Death
KGD 129 1 128 0
KNR 47 3 44 0
EKM 24 6 17 1
TVM 13 4 8 1
MPM 13 1 12 0
PTA 13 7 6 0
TSR 11 2 9 0
IDK 10 0 10 0
KKD 7 1 6 0
PKD 6 0 6 0
KLM 5 0 5 0
WND 3 0 3 0
KTM 3 2 1 0
ALP 2 1 1 0
TOTAL 286 28 256 2

 

