Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Agra reports 24 new cases, tally surges to 196

With the emergence of 24 new coronavirus cases in Agra, the overall tally in the city stood at 196 on Saturday. The district administration received reports of the 24 new patients from the KGMU lab in Lucknow late Friday. While confirming the new tally, District Magistrate P.N. Singh said of the 196, five have died, 13 have returned home after recovery, while 73 were Tablighis.

Corona warriors, meanwhile, were hopeful of breaking the chain soon, as strict controls and restrictions were in place in the 49 hotspots where continuous monitoring and screening were being carried out.

Compared to the last couple of days, there were fewer people on roads on Saturday morning for buying essentials.

While scores of voluntary groups were providing food packets through the police network, the administration was busy streamlining rationing apparatus and home delivery counters.

District authorities with support from the health department have transferred all patients to a new 100-bed facility created at the SN Medical College.

Meanwhile, city administration on Friday night registered an FIR against the private Paras Hospital which had been targeted for spreading the infection to over two dozen people not only in Agra but also in neighbouring districts.

Hospital director Arinjay Jain and manager S.P. Yadav have been named in the FIR.

