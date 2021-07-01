COVID-19: 48,786 new cases, over 60,000 recoveries in 24 hours; 33.57 cr vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID-19: 48,786 new cases, over 60,000 discharges in 24 hours; 33.57 cr vaccinated.

India recorded 48,786 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,005 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 61,588 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,94,88,918.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 5,23,257, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 3,99,459.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 41,20,21,494 samples have been tested up to June 30 for Covid-19. Of these 19,21,450 samples were tested on Wednesday.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 33.57 crore as per a report, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the report, the total count was 33,57,16,019, it stated.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, several vaccine doses were also administered on Wednesday.

