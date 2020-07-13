Image Source : FILE COVAXIN: Patna AIIMS to start human trial of coronavirus vaccine from today

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna, will start the human trial of coronavirus vaccine-COVAXIN from today (July 13, 2020). COVAXIN, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR - NIV, is India's first COVID-19 vaccine.

AIIMS-Patna is among the 12 medical institutes selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting human trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine). The trail will be conducted on 18 volunteers selected by the hospital authority.

The selected volunteers will first go through a medical check-up on Monday, and after analysing their reports they will further proceed for the trail. The vaccine, which is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-NIV, Pune, demonstrated safety and immune response in preclinical studies.

Several people contacted the AIIMS hospital to take part in the trail but only 18 people aged between 18 to 55 years were selected for the process.

As per ICMR guidelines, the first dose of the vaccine will be given to only those whose reports will be fine. After the first dose of the vaccine, the patient will be under doctor's supervision for 2 to 3 hours after which they will be sent home.

A total of three dosages of injection will be given to the patients to complete the trial process. The first dose of the vaccine will be given to only those whose reports will be fine.

Till now, Bharat Biotech International Ltd and the Zydus Cadila pharmaceutical companies' indigenously developed vaccine prototypes have got an approval for the human trials from the Drugs Controller General of India. Also, Zydus Caldia's ZyCoV-D received permission.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage