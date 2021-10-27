Covaxin added to approved list of Covid vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine COVAXIN.

Covaxin -- India's indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech -- has now been added to the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine, Indian Embassy in Oman informed on Wednesday.

Though Covaxin has been added to the Oman approval list, however, Bharat Biotech is still awaiting its vaccine's approval from the World Health Organization (WHO), which on Tuesday sought additional data to decide on much-awaited Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

The Technical Advisory Group of WHO yesterday sought additional clarification from vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech to decide on granting EUL approval to Covaxin, said a source.

The WHO's Technical Advisory Group in a meeting on Tuesday agreed to conduct the final risk assessment after receiving additional data from the manufacturer.

Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech is expected to submit the data by this weekend. The Technical Advisory Group may meet for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3. The company also submitted additional info at WHO's request on September 27.

The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid 19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

