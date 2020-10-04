400-500 mn vaccine doses for 25 crore people by July 2021: Harsh Vardhan outlines India's COVID plan

Image Source : FILE 400-500 mn vaccine doses on 25 crore people by July 2021: Harsh Vardhan outlines India's COVID plan

India has roughly estimated utilisation of 400-500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine covering about 25 crore people by July 2021, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said Sunday.

He said the government was working to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines once they are ready. "Our utmost priority is how to ensure vaccine for each and everybody in the country," the health minister said in 'Sunday Samvaad'.

"There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines. Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021," he further said.

COVID-19 vaccines under trials in India

Covaxin: Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Covishield: The Serum Institute of India (SII) and Indian Council of Medical Research are jointly conducting a Phase II/III, Observer-Blind, Randomized, Controlled Study to Determine the Safety and Immunogenicity of Covishield (COVID-19 Vaccine).

ZyCoV-D: Zydus Cadila, focused on discovering and developing NCEs, Novel Biologicals, Biosimilars and Vaccines, announced that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D. Safety in Phase I clinical trial of ZyCoV-D in healthy subjects established as endorsed by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). Zydus commenced Phase II trial.

