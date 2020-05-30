Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.73 lakh mark; deaths at 4,971. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.73 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,73,763 including 86,422 active cases, 4,971 deaths and 82,370 cured, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended lockdown period which is in place till May 31, however, government sources say that the lockdown will again be extended for two more weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are among the worst-hit states having the maximum number of coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Delhi witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in a day, taking its total tally on Friday to 17,386. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 398, the Delhi Health Department said.
"At least 7,846 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 9,142 cases are active," the Health Department said. As per the Delhi health reports, 82 new casualties were added to the death toll. However, 13 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, in Gurugam, the coronavirus toll continued to rise as 115 fresh cases were reported from across the city, the highest number in a single day.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|Andhra Pradesh
|1150
|2226
|60
|3436
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Assam
|895
|125
|4
|1024
|Bihar
|2150
|1211
|15
|3376
|Chandigarh
|96
|189
|4
|289
|Chhattisgarh
|314
|100
|1
|415
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Delhi
|9142
|7846
|398
|17386
|Goa
|28
|41
|0
|69
|Gujarat
|6343
|8611
|980
|15934
|Haryana
|762
|940
|19
|1721
|Himachal Pradesh
|203
|87
|5
|295
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1261
|875
|28
|2164
|Jharkhand
|290
|216
|5
|511
|Karnataka
|1839
|894
|48
|2781
|Kerala
|577
|565
|8
|1150
|Ladakh
|31
|43
|0
|74
|Madhya Pradesh
|3042
|4269
|334
|7645
|Maharashtra
|33133
|26997
|2098
|62228
|Manipur
|51
|8
|0
|59
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|27
|Mizoram
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Nagaland
|25
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|829
|887
|7
|1723
|Puducherry
|37
|14
|0
|51
|Punjab
|206
|1949
|42
|2197
|Rajasthan
|2937
|5244
|184
|8365
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|8779
|11313
|154
|20246
|Telengana
|973
|1381
|71
|2425
|Tripura
|80
|171
|0
|251
|Uttarakhand
|609
|102
|5
|716
|Uttar Pradesh
|2842
|4244
|198
|7284
|West Bengal
|2736
|1775
|302
|4813
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5043
|5043
|Total#
|86422
|82370
|4971
|173763
