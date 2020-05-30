Saturday, May 30, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.73 lakh mark; deaths at 4,971. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.73 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,73,763 including 86,422 active cases, 4,971 deaths and 82,370 cured, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.


New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2020 9:36 IST
Coronavirus, Lockdown, Coronavirus cases in India
Image Source : AP

A traffic policeman stands next to an artwork displayed on a road to create awareness about coronavirus during lockdown in Guwahati.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.73 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,73,763 including 86,422 active cases, 4,971 deaths and 82,370 cured, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended lockdown period which is in place till May 31, however, government sources say that the lockdown will again be extended for two more weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are among the worst-hit states having the maximum number of coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Delhi witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in a day, taking its total tally on Friday to 17,386. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 398, the Delhi Health Department said.

"At least 7,846 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 9,142 cases are active," the Health Department said. As per the Delhi health reports, 82 new casualties were added to the death toll. However, 13 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Gurugam, the coronavirus toll continued to rise as 115 fresh cases were reported from across the city, the highest number in a single day.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33
Andhra Pradesh 1150 2226 60 3436
Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 3
Assam 895 125 4 1024
Bihar 2150 1211 15 3376
Chandigarh 96 189 4 289
Chhattisgarh 314 100 1 415
Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2
Delhi 9142 7846 398 17386
Goa 28 41 0 69
Gujarat 6343 8611 980 15934
Haryana 762 940 19 1721
Himachal Pradesh 203 87 5 295
Jammu and Kashmir 1261 875 28 2164
Jharkhand 290 216 5 511
Karnataka 1839 894 48 2781
Kerala 577 565 8 1150
Ladakh 31 43 0 74
Madhya Pradesh 3042 4269 334 7645
Maharashtra 33133 26997 2098 62228
Manipur 51 8 0 59
Meghalaya 14 12 1 27
Mizoram 0 1 0 1
Nagaland 25 0 0 25
Odisha 829 887 7 1723
Puducherry 37 14 0 51
Punjab 206 1949 42 2197
Rajasthan 2937 5244 184 8365
Sikkim 1 0 0 1
Tamil Nadu 8779 11313 154 20246
Telengana 973 1381 71 2425
Tripura 80 171 0 251
Uttarakhand 609 102 5 716
Uttar Pradesh 2842 4244 198 7284
West Bengal 2736 1775 302 4813
Cases being reassigned to states 5043     5043
Total# 86422 82370 4971 173763

