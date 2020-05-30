Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.73 lakh mark; deaths at 4,971. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A traffic policeman stands next to an artwork displayed on a road to create awareness about coronavirus during lockdown in Guwahati.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.73 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,73,763 including 86,422 active cases, 4,971 deaths and 82,370 cured, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended lockdown period which is in place till May 31, however, government sources say that the lockdown will again be extended for two more weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are among the worst-hit states having the maximum number of coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Delhi witnessed a record jump of 1,106 in a day, taking its total tally on Friday to 17,386. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 398, the Delhi Health Department said.

"At least 7,846 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 9,142 cases are active," the Health Department said. As per the Delhi health reports, 82 new casualties were added to the death toll. However, 13 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Gurugam, the coronavirus toll continued to rise as 115 fresh cases were reported from across the city, the highest number in a single day.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1150 2226 60 3436 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 3 Assam 895 125 4 1024 Bihar 2150 1211 15 3376 Chandigarh 96 189 4 289 Chhattisgarh 314 100 1 415 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 Delhi 9142 7846 398 17386 Goa 28 41 0 69 Gujarat 6343 8611 980 15934 Haryana 762 940 19 1721 Himachal Pradesh 203 87 5 295 Jammu and Kashmir 1261 875 28 2164 Jharkhand 290 216 5 511 Karnataka 1839 894 48 2781 Kerala 577 565 8 1150 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 Madhya Pradesh 3042 4269 334 7645 Maharashtra 33133 26997 2098 62228 Manipur 51 8 0 59 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 Nagaland 25 0 0 25 Odisha 829 887 7 1723 Puducherry 37 14 0 51 Punjab 206 1949 42 2197 Rajasthan 2937 5244 184 8365 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 Tamil Nadu 8779 11313 154 20246 Telengana 973 1381 71 2425 Tripura 80 171 0 251 Uttarakhand 609 102 5 716 Uttar Pradesh 2842 4244 198 7284 West Bengal 2736 1775 302 4813 Cases being reassigned to states 5043 5043 Total# 86422 82370 4971 173763

ALSO READ | PM Modi's open letter to citizens on first anniversary of his second term in office | Read Full Text

ALSO READ | Donald Trump terminates USA's relations with WHO amid coronavirus pandemic

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage