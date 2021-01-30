Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
India records 13,083 fresh COVID cases, 137 more fatalities; recovery rate surges to 96.98 pc



New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2021 10:19 IST
Image Source : PTI

Ahmedabad: Workers clean a swimming pool after the authorities announced to reopen it for people following a gap of over 10 months amid coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday. The death toll due to the viral disease in the country has climbed to 1,54,147 with 137 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country remained below two lakh for the 11th consecutive day.

There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for only 1.60 per cent of the total number of cases, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 4927 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1308 50  879131 175  7152  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 13 16758 56  
4 Assam 1956 82  214054 102  1081  
5 Bihar 1021 22  256857 178  1495
6 Chandigarh 159 20389 26  334  
7 Chhattisgarh 4358 92  296642 455  3689
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 3388   2  
9 Delhi 1551 24  622381 267  10841
10 Goa 742 26  51755 103  766
11 Gujarat 3589 129  252927 463  4385
12 Haryana 1192 48  263501 154  3015
13 Himachal Pradesh 343 56083 40  974  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 823 140  121617 215  1933
15 Jharkhand 628 42  116904 86  1070
16 Karnataka 6080 141  920110 607  12211
17 Kerala 72482 152  841444 6398  3704 22 
18 Ladakh 68 9517 129  
19 Lakshadweep 56 13  14 14  0  
20 Madhya Pradesh 2826 129  248036 297  3805
21 Maharashtra 44384 102  1925800 2613  51000 56 
22 Manipur 142 11  28524 25  371
23 Meghalaya 83 13524 11  146  
24 Mizoram 39 4318 9  
25 Nagaland 53 11947 88  
26 Odisha 1120 87  331824 157  1906  
27 Puducherry 295 38062 27  647  
28 Punjab 2114 35  165145 208  5601 11 
29 Rajasthan 2395 164  312132 265  2765
30 Sikkim 97 5855 133  
31 Tamil Nadu 4601 28  820381 531  12345
32 Telengana 2354 183  290354 367  1598
33 Tripura 21   32938 391  
34 Uttarakhand 1289 49  93055 127  1642  
35 Uttar Pradesh 5918 312  585273 521  8646
36 West Bengal 5711 70  553593 349  10155
Total# 169824 1862  10409160 14808  154147 137

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,50,81,079 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,42,306 on Thursday.

The 137 new fatalities include 56 from Maharashtra, 7 from Chhattisgarh, 22 from Kerala, 11 from Punjab. 7 from West Bengal, 6 each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, 4 from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 1,54,147 deaths caused by the viral disease, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 51, 000, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,345), Karnataka (12,211), Delhi (10,841), West Bengal (10,155), Uttar Pradesh (8,646) and Andhra Pradesh (7,152).

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

