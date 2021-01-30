India records 13,083 fresh COVID cases, 137 more fatalities; recovery rate surges to 96.98 pc

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Workers clean a swimming pool after the authorities announced to reopen it for people following a gap of over 10 months amid coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday. The death toll due to the viral disease in the country has climbed to 1,54,147 with 137 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country remained below two lakh for the 11th consecutive day.

There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for only 1.60 per cent of the total number of cases, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 3 4927 3 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1308 50 879131 175 7152 3 Arunachal Pradesh 13 2 16758 2 56 4 Assam 1956 82 214054 102 1081 5 Bihar 1021 22 256857 178 1495 3 6 Chandigarh 159 1 20389 26 334 7 Chhattisgarh 4358 92 296642 455 3689 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 1 3388 2 9 Delhi 1551 24 622381 267 10841 6 10 Goa 742 26 51755 103 766 1 11 Gujarat 3589 129 252927 463 4385 1 12 Haryana 1192 48 263501 154 3015 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 343 4 56083 40 974 14 Jammu and Kashmir 823 140 121617 215 1933 1 15 Jharkhand 628 42 116904 86 1070 1 16 Karnataka 6080 141 920110 607 12211 2 17 Kerala 72482 152 841444 6398 3704 22 18 Ladakh 68 5 9517 4 129 19 Lakshadweep 56 13 14 14 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2826 129 248036 297 3805 3 21 Maharashtra 44384 102 1925800 2613 51000 56 22 Manipur 142 11 28524 25 371 1 23 Meghalaya 83 7 13524 11 146 24 Mizoram 39 2 4318 5 9 25 Nagaland 53 1 11947 3 88 26 Odisha 1120 87 331824 157 1906 27 Puducherry 295 4 38062 27 647 28 Punjab 2114 35 165145 208 5601 11 29 Rajasthan 2395 164 312132 265 2765 2 30 Sikkim 97 7 5855 8 133 31 Tamil Nadu 4601 28 820381 531 12345 6 32 Telengana 2354 183 290354 367 1598 2 33 Tripura 21 32938 2 391 34 Uttarakhand 1289 49 93055 127 1642 35 Uttar Pradesh 5918 312 585273 521 8646 4 36 West Bengal 5711 70 553593 349 10155 7 Total# 169824 1862 10409160 14808 154147 137

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,50,81,079 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,42,306 on Thursday.

The 137 new fatalities include 56 from Maharashtra, 7 from Chhattisgarh, 22 from Kerala, 11 from Punjab. 7 from West Bengal, 6 each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, 4 from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 1,54,147 deaths caused by the viral disease, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 51, 000, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,345), Karnataka (12,211), Delhi (10,841), West Bengal (10,155), Uttar Pradesh (8,646) and Andhra Pradesh (7,152).

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

