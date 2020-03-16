Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Sadhguru's Isha Yoga suspends all programmes across world

Responding to the public health advisory issued by the Central government in the wake of the COVID-19, Isha Yoga Centre has announced suspension of all programmes at all its centers around the world until further notice. This is one of several precautionary measures that the centre, which receives thousands of visitors daily, has taken to ensure the virus does not enter its premises.

All visitors are being medically screened before being allowed to enter the centre and those living within the centre are being subjected to periodic screening.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev announced that all those who travel frequently to deliver Isha programmes "have been grounded, including myself."

He has put off his immediate engagements, including an upcoming inner engineering mega programme in Mumbai as well as a visit to South Africa in the first week of April.

In a press release, he also announced that residents at the centre would be screened every three days.

Visitors to Adiyogi, located at the outer periphery of Isha Yoga Centre, are also being offered hand sanitizers and requested to follow the same precautionary measures followed at the centre, the release said. He urged everyone to remain alert and report anyone with flu-like symptoms to the centre's clinic.

He said, "As human beings are the carriers of the virus, it is important that each one of us takes the responsibility to ensure we do not spread it to others."

You must make this commitment. You should ensure you will not be the carrier to give it to another human being, he added.

