Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 84 new cases, state's tally rises to 3898; death toll at 108

After 84 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3741 on Monday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1206 confirmed infections.

New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2020 10:37 IST
After 84 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3741 on Monday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1206 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3898 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 22,171 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 179
Alwar 14
Bharatpur 115
Bhilwara 39
Banswara 61
Bikaner  38
Barmer 1
Churu 14
Dausa 21
Dholpur 15
Dungarpur 9
Jaipur 1230
Jaisalmer 39
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 762
Jhalawar 42
Karauli 3
Kota 221
Nagaur 119
Pali 35
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 7
Tonk 136
Udaipur 15
Italian  2

India coronavirus cases toll has crossed 67,000-mark taking positive patients tally to 67,152 including 2,206 deaths while 20,917 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

