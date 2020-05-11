Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 84 new cases, state's tally rises to 3898; death toll at 108

After 84 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 3741 on Monday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1206 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 3898 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 22,171 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|179
|Alwar
|14
|Bharatpur
|115
|Bhilwara
|39
|Banswara
|61
|Bikaner
|38
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|21
|Dholpur
|15
|Dungarpur
|9
|Jaipur
|1230
|Jaisalmer
|39
|Jhunjhunu
|42
|Jodhpur
|762
|Jhalawar
|42
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|221
|Nagaur
|119
|Pali
|35
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|7
|Tonk
|136
|Udaipur
|15
|Italian
|2
India coronavirus cases toll has crossed 67,000-mark taking positive patients tally to 67,152 including 2,206 deaths while 20,917 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.