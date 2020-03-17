Karnataka reports 2 new positive cases of coronavirus, taking total to 10 in state

Image Source : PTI Karnataka reports 2 new cases of novel coronavirus

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported from Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 10. The new cases were identified as a 20-year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60-year-old person, who was a contact of the deceased Kalaburagi COVID-19 patient. Both are admitted to designated isolation hospitals.

Late on Monday, the state had reported two fresh cases of coronavirus, following which the count was 8. Commenting on the previous two positive cases, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education had said, "Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. Two people, one in Kalaburgi and another in Bengaluru tested positive. Both patients have been quarantined and treated at isolation facilities."

Meanwhile, the Haryana Health Department said that 35 passengers with travel history from the coronavirus-hit countries were admitted, out of which 29 have been discharged as their result is negative.

"They are still under surveillance at home. To date, 66 samples have been sent, out of which 54 found negative and result of 12 is awaited," Health Department said.

In Uttarakhand, the Directorate of Health Services said that a total of 32 samples have been collected for coronavirus testing to date.

"Result of 23 samples have been received. 22 are negative and one is positive. The result of nine samples is awaited," it said.

A total of 167,511 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the global death toll rose by 862 to 6,606.

Cases of the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been reported in over 130 countries, including India, where over 110 people have been infected.

