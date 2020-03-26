Goa reports first 3 coronavirus positive cases

Image Source : PTI Goa reports 3 new coronavirus positive cases

Goa has reported its first three positive cases of coronavirus. According to the officials of the health department, the three COVID-19 infected persons have a travel history from abroad. This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases. The Directorate of Health Services, in a late-night press statement, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive. All three are male patients of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said. The condition of the trio, admitted in Goa Medical College and Hospital, is stable, the officials added.

Commenting on the development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been shifted to the designated coronavirus hospital in Goa and health authorities in the state are in the process of quarantining the persons they were in contact with.

"Their condition is stable at present. We have also traced their contacts and we are quarantining them," Sawant said, after the state Directorate of Health Services made the announcement in the early hours of Thursday.

The trio, who were quarantined at the isolation ward at the Goa Medical College in Panaji, has been now shifted to the Employee State Insurance hospital in South Goa district, which is the designated hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat wished the trio early recovery.

"I pray for early recovery of all three patients. I am sure our medical team will provide them with the best healthcare. Let us not panic and take more precautions. Urge @goacm to notify an isolated complex as quarantine centre," Kamat tweeted on Thursday.

Another opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai has now demanded details about the travel history of the trio and has said that the government should not hide facts about the three cases.

"As Goa opens its account with 3 COVID-19 positive cases, details like their travel history, when they were tested would be interesting and nobody should hide the facts. The state's preparedness for remedial measures now, becomes the focus and government should come clear on these," Sardesai said.

