India logs 7,447 COVID cases, over 7,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 86,415

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid test in Bengaluru.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 7,447 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 391 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 7,886 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.38 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,41,62,765.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 86,415, the ministry data showed today.

Over 135.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,76,869. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 66,15,07,694 samples have been tested up to December 16 for COVID-19. Of these 12,59,932 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday reported 3,404 new infections and 320 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,95,997 and the death toll to 43,946. Of the 320 deaths, 36 were recorded over the last few days and 284 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,145 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 51,29,044 and the active cases dropped to 34,171, it said. As many as 56,580 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 633 fresh cases, followed by Kozhikode (523) and Ernakulam (501). Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, 8 from outside the State and 3,170 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 199.

