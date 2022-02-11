Friday, February 11, 2022
     
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 58,077 new cases with positivity rate at 3.89%; 657 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 58,077 new cases with positivity rate at 3.89%; 657 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 6,97,802 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2022 9:31 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 6,97,802 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,177
  • The daily positivity rate is at 3.89 per cent on Feb 11

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 58,077 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 657 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 11), the country saw a total of 1,67,882 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.95 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,13,31,158.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,97,802 (1.64 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,177. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.89 per cent today. 

 

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,104 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 12 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.09 per cent, data added further.  With this, the national capital's coronavirus case count increased to 18,48,619 and the death toll climbed to 26,035, the latest bulletin stated. 

As many as 52,848 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. The number of people in home isolation stands at 3573, down from 4,134, the day before, it said. There are 20,384 containment zones in the city, a fall from 23,052 on Wednesday, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,438. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent, while 13 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. 

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 10  9654 18  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 46119 7921  2247824 9598  14679   2
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1131 123  62390 212  293   1
4 Assam 6382 1230  709716 1539  6585   6
5 Bihar 1816 208  814041 488  12244   1
6 Chandigarh 1011 241  88864 363  1144   1
7 Chhattisgarh 10595 831  1118420 2040  13971 10    10
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 37  11355 43  4      
9 Delhi 6304 604  1815188 1908  26023 13    13
10 Goa 3528 402  236099 655  3760   6
11 Gujarat 27355 6276  1170117 8812  10740 24    24
12 Haryana 8777 1445  949662 2920  10447 14    14
13 Himachal Pradesh 4421 391  270169 1043  4061   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 10230 2128  433824 2805  4732   4
15 Jharkhand 2227 45  424946 363  5314      
16 Karnataka 60990 11458  3811615 16749  39495 48    48
17 Kerala*** 258954 25483  6026884 47882  60793 227  627 854
18 Ladakh 696 77  26226 163  226      
19 Lakshadweep 112 32  11102 39  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 33384 3759  971950 6980  10673   5
21 Maharashtra 86847 13172  7593291 20222  143247 92    92
22 Manipur 3555 49  129729 235  2074   2
23 Meghalaya 1098 110  89994 233  1554   2
24 Mizoram 13024 361  178071 2167  631   5
25 Nagaland 581 87  33708 137  749   2
26 Odisha 14574 1436  1248152 3126  8797 22    22
27 Puducherry 3086 342  159719 538  1955   3
28 Punjab 6616 835  729649 1471  17524 29    29
29 Rajasthan 33812 3466  1211383 7177  9424 17    17
30 Sikkim 574 37814 35  437      
31 Tamil Nadu 77607 12530  3309032 16473  37837 28    28
32 Telangana 19850 1620  756883 2484  4103   1
33 Tripura 375 160  99445 184  919      
34 Uttarakhand 9479 1447  414536 2155  7633   5
35 Uttar Pradesh 20065 3115  2007473 5155  23359 16    16
36 West Bengal 15395 614  1971826 1470  20912 28    28
Total# 790789 102039  41180751 167882  506520 614  627 1241
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin:188 deaths reported on 11th February,+153 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

