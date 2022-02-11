Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 58,077 new cases with positivity rate at 3.89%; 657 deaths.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 6,97,802 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,177
- The daily positivity rate is at 3.89 per cent on Feb 11
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 58,077 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 657 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 11), the country saw a total of 1,67,882 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.95 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,13,31,158.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,97,802 (1.64 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,177. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 3.89 per cent today.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,104 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 12 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.09 per cent, data added further. With this, the national capital's coronavirus case count increased to 18,48,619 and the death toll climbed to 26,035, the latest bulletin stated.
As many as 52,848 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. The number of people in home isolation stands at 3573, down from 4,134, the day before, it said. There are 20,384 containment zones in the city, a fall from 23,052 on Wednesday, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,438. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent, while 13 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|168
|10
|9654
|18
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|46119
|7921
|2247824
|9598
|14679
|2
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1131
|123
|62390
|212
|293
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|6382
|1230
|709716
|1539
|6585
|6
|6
|5
|Bihar
|1816
|208
|814041
|488
|12244
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|1011
|241
|88864
|363
|1144
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10595
|831
|1118420
|2040
|13971
|10
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|37
|11355
|43
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6304
|604
|1815188
|1908
|26023
|13
|13
|10
|Goa
|3528
|402
|236099
|655
|3760
|6
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|27355
|6276
|1170117
|8812
|10740
|24
|24
|12
|Haryana
|8777
|1445
|949662
|2920
|10447
|14
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4421
|391
|270169
|1043
|4061
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10230
|2128
|433824
|2805
|4732
|4
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|2227
|45
|424946
|363
|5314
|16
|Karnataka
|60990
|11458
|3811615
|16749
|39495
|48
|48
|17
|Kerala***
|258954
|25483
|6026884
|47882
|60793
|227
|627
|854
|18
|Ladakh
|696
|77
|26226
|163
|226
|19
|Lakshadweep
|112
|32
|11102
|39
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|33384
|3759
|971950
|6980
|10673
|5
|5
|21
|Maharashtra
|86847
|13172
|7593291
|20222
|143247
|92
|92
|22
|Manipur
|3555
|49
|129729
|235
|2074
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|1098
|110
|89994
|233
|1554
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|13024
|361
|178071
|2167
|631
|5
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|581
|87
|33708
|137
|749
|2
|2
|26
|Odisha
|14574
|1436
|1248152
|3126
|8797
|22
|22
|27
|Puducherry
|3086
|342
|159719
|538
|1955
|2
|3
|28
|Punjab
|6616
|835
|729649
|1471
|17524
|29
|29
|29
|Rajasthan
|33812
|3466
|1211383
|7177
|9424
|17
|17
|30
|Sikkim
|574
|6
|37814
|35
|437
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|77607
|12530
|3309032
|16473
|37837
|28
|28
|32
|Telangana
|19850
|1620
|756883
|2484
|4103
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|375
|160
|99445
|184
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|9479
|1447
|414536
|2155
|7633
|5
|5
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|20065
|3115
|2007473
|5155
|23359
|16
|16
|36
|West Bengal
|15395
|614
|1971826
|1470
|20912
|28
|28
|Total#
|790789
|102039
|41180751
|167882
|506520
|614
|627
|1241
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin:188 deaths reported on 11th February,+153 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
