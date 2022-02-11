Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 58,077 new cases with positivity rate at 3.89%; 657 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 58,077 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 657 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 11), the country saw a total of 1,67,882 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.95 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,13,31,158.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,97,802 (1.64 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,177. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.89 per cent today.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,104 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 12 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.09 per cent, data added further. With this, the national capital's coronavirus case count increased to 18,48,619 and the death toll climbed to 26,035, the latest bulletin stated.

As many as 52,848 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. The number of people in home isolation stands at 3573, down from 4,134, the day before, it said. There are 20,384 containment zones in the city, a fall from 23,052 on Wednesday, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,438. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 1,317 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.11 per cent, while 13 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000.

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 10 9654 18 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 46119 7921 2247824 9598 14679 2 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1131 123 62390 212 293 1 1 4 Assam 6382 1230 709716 1539 6585 6 6 5 Bihar 1816 208 814041 488 12244 1 1 6 Chandigarh 1011 241 88864 363 1144 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 10595 831 1118420 2040 13971 10 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 37 11355 43 4 9 Delhi 6304 604 1815188 1908 26023 13 13 10 Goa 3528 402 236099 655 3760 6 6 11 Gujarat 27355 6276 1170117 8812 10740 24 24 12 Haryana 8777 1445 949662 2920 10447 14 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 4421 391 270169 1043 4061 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10230 2128 433824 2805 4732 4 4 15 Jharkhand 2227 45 424946 363 5314 16 Karnataka 60990 11458 3811615 16749 39495 48 48 17 Kerala*** 258954 25483 6026884 47882 60793 227 627 854 18 Ladakh 696 77 26226 163 226 19 Lakshadweep 112 32 11102 39 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 33384 3759 971950 6980 10673 5 5 21 Maharashtra 86847 13172 7593291 20222 143247 92 92 22 Manipur 3555 49 129729 235 2074 2 2 23 Meghalaya 1098 110 89994 233 1554 2 2 24 Mizoram 13024 361 178071 2167 631 5 5 25 Nagaland 581 87 33708 137 749 2 2 26 Odisha 14574 1436 1248152 3126 8797 22 22 27 Puducherry 3086 342 159719 538 1955 2 3 28 Punjab 6616 835 729649 1471 17524 29 29 29 Rajasthan 33812 3466 1211383 7177 9424 17 17 30 Sikkim 574 6 37814 35 437 31 Tamil Nadu 77607 12530 3309032 16473 37837 28 28 32 Telangana 19850 1620 756883 2484 4103 1 1 33 Tripura 375 160 99445 184 919 34 Uttarakhand 9479 1447 414536 2155 7633 5 5 35 Uttar Pradesh 20065 3115 2007473 5155 23359 16 16 36 West Bengal 15395 614 1971826 1470 20912 28 28 Total# 790789 102039 41180751 167882 506520 614 627 1241 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin:188 deaths reported on 11th February,+153 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

