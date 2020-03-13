Coronavirus pandemic Live Updates: Techie at Google's Bengaluru office tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : AP Coronavirus pandemic Live Updates

India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday as the number of positive cases soared to 74. The deadly virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,600 lives and infected more than 124,330 people worldwide. Declaring the coronavirus as 'epidemic', the Delhi govt has announced that all cinema halls would remain shut till March 31. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. With the WHO declaring COVID-19 outbreak a "pandemic", India has taken the unprecedented decision to suspend all visas, barring select categories, till April 15.

The Indian Embassy in the US has set up a 24-hour helpline to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

9:47 AM: Indian rupee hits record low amid coronavirus scare

The Indian rupee dropped to a record low on Friday, weighed down by worries over the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted investors to dump riskier assets and move towards safe havens. The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 0355 GMT.

9:45 AM: Kamal Nath govt may postpone Madhya Pradesh Assembly session

Amid coronavirus scare, the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh may postpone the assembly session which is scheduled to begin from March 16.

9:25 AM: Techie at Google's Bengaluru office tests positive

In a statement, Google said one of its employees in Bangalore office has been diagnosed with Covid-19. "They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then."

9:00 AM: All 112 people admitted to ITBP facility in Delhi test negative for coronavirus

After 14 days of quarantine at the ITBP facility in Delhi, 112 Wuhan evacuees including 36 foreign nationals have been tested negative for COVID-19. They will start leaving the facility from 11 am onwards today.

8:30 AM: Asian shares plunge after Wall Street’s worst day since ’87

Shares have plunged in Asia, with Japan’s benchmark sinking 10% after Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. Markets worldwide have retreated as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepen and the meltdown in the U.S., the world’s biggest economy, batters confidence around the globe.

8:00 AM: Canada's Trudeau to be in isolation after wife tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over coronavirus fears after his wife, who returned from London, tested COVID 19 positive as she showed mild-fly symptoms. Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, who returned from London on Wednesday, began to show mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever.