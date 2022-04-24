Sunday, April 24, 2022
     
COVID: Over 2,500 new cases, 44 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,873

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 15,873 health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: April 24, 2022 9:22 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: Over 2,500 new cases, 44 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,873.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 15,873 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,193
  • India saw a total of 1,755 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,593 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 44 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 24), the country saw a total of 1,755 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,19,479.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 15,873 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 15,079.  

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,193. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,47,17,702 samples have been tested up to April 23 for COVID-19. Of these 4,36,532 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the past 24 hours, the national capital recorded 640 recoveries. The total tally of active cases rose to 3,705 while the positivity rate was reported at 4.82%.  A total of 22,614 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed. 

The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,73,793 and the death toll at 26,166. Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday.  

On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent. With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 33 2304894 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296      
4 Assam 1353   716212   6639      
5 Bihar 16   818246 12256      
6 Chandigarh 24 90793 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 11   1138183   14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3253 283  1843282 757  26164   2
10 Goa 23 241522 3832      
11 Gujarat 98   1213184 11  10943      
12 Haryana 1632 191  976291 194  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 78 280532 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55   449169 4751      
15 Jharkhand 24 429859 5316      
16 Karnataka 1637 45  3905041 45  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2613 42  6467457 242  68781   31 31
18 Ladakh 4 28011   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 61 1030496 10735      
21 Maharashtra 817 55  7727855 66  147831      
22 Manipur 26 135059 2120      
23 Meghalaya 7 92193   1593      
24 Mizoram 672 58  225336 54  694      
25 Nagaland 1   34727   760      
26 Odisha 154 1278701 14  9124      
27 Puducherry 0   163815   1962      
28 Punjab 145 22  741497 17744      
29 Rajasthan 141 19  1273606 15  9552      
30 Sikkim 3   38694 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 286 30  3415136 27  38025      
32 Telangana 199 12  787431 20  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 417 10  429257 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1044 64  2047909 123  23502      
36 West Bengal 251 1996489 34  21200      
Total# 15079 838  42517724 1656  522149 -5  31 33
*** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 1 death were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 31 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

