COVID: Over 2,500 new cases, 44 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,873.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,593 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 44 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 24), the country saw a total of 1,755 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,19,479.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 15,873 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 15,079.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,193. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,47,17,702 samples have been tested up to April 23 for COVID-19. Of these 4,36,532 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the past 24 hours, the national capital recorded 640 recoveries. The total tally of active cases rose to 3,705 while the positivity rate was reported at 4.82%. A total of 22,614 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed.
The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,73,793 and the death toll at 26,166. Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday.
On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent. With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|33
|2
|2304894
|6
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|1353
|716212
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|16
|818246
|4
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|24
|2
|90793
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|1138183
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3253
|283
|1843282
|757
|26164
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|23
|1
|241522
|2
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|98
|1213184
|11
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|1632
|191
|976291
|194
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|78
|1
|280532
|6
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|449169
|9
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|24
|1
|429859
|2
|5316
|16
|Karnataka
|1637
|45
|3905041
|45
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2613
|42
|6467457
|242
|68781
|31
|31
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|1
|28011
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|61
|4
|1030496
|7
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|817
|55
|7727855
|66
|147831
|22
|Manipur
|26
|3
|135059
|3
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|7
|1
|92193
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|672
|58
|225336
|54
|694
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34727
|760
|26
|Odisha
|154
|3
|1278701
|14
|9124
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163815
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|145
|22
|741497
|9
|17744
|29
|Rajasthan
|141
|19
|1273606
|15
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|38694
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|286
|30
|3415136
|27
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|199
|12
|787431
|20
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|417
|10
|429257
|1
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1044
|64
|2047909
|123
|23502
|36
|West Bengal
|251
|6
|1996489
|34
|21200
|Total#
|15079
|838
|42517724
|1656
|522149
|-5
|31
|33
|*** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 1 death were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 31 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
