COVID: Over 2,500 new cases, 44 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,873.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,593 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 44 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 24), the country saw a total of 1,755 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,19,479.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 15,873 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 15,079.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,193. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,47,17,702 samples have been tested up to April 23 for COVID-19. Of these 4,36,532 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the past 24 hours, the national capital recorded 640 recoveries. The total tally of active cases rose to 3,705 while the positivity rate was reported at 4.82%. A total of 22,614 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed.

The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,73,793 and the death toll at 26,166. Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday.

On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent. With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 33 2 2304894 6 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 1353 716212 6639 5 Bihar 16 818246 4 12256 6 Chandigarh 24 2 90793 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 11 1138183 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3253 283 1843282 757 26164 2 2 10 Goa 23 1 241522 2 3832 11 Gujarat 98 1213184 11 10943 12 Haryana 1632 191 976291 194 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 78 1 280532 6 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449169 9 4751 15 Jharkhand 24 1 429859 2 5316 16 Karnataka 1637 45 3905041 45 40057 17 Kerala*** 2613 42 6467457 242 68781 31 31 18 Ladakh 4 1 28011 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 61 4 1030496 7 10735 21 Maharashtra 817 55 7727855 66 147831 22 Manipur 26 3 135059 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 7 1 92193 1593 24 Mizoram 672 58 225336 54 694 25 Nagaland 1 34727 760 26 Odisha 154 3 1278701 14 9124 27 Puducherry 0 163815 1962 28 Punjab 145 22 741497 9 17744 29 Rajasthan 141 19 1273606 15 9552 30 Sikkim 3 38694 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 286 30 3415136 27 38025 32 Telangana 199 12 787431 20 4111 33 Tripura 1 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 417 10 429257 1 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1044 64 2047909 123 23502 36 West Bengal 251 6 1996489 34 21200 Total# 15079 838 42517724 1656 522149 -5 31 33 *** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 1 death were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 31 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

