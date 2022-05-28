COVID: India reports 2,685 new cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 16,308.

Highlights
- India saw a total of 2,158 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
- An increase of 494 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,572
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,685 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 28), the country saw a total of 2,158 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,09,335.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 16,308, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,814.
An increase of 494 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,572. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate has recahed to 0.60% on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 2.04 per cent, data showed.
With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.
A total of 21,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|2
|9910
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|61
|1
|2305108
|3
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64208
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|3
|1
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|43
|9
|818437
|11
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|94
|17
|91100
|6
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|55
|1138328
|7
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1661
|101
|1877198
|503
|26208
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|101
|3
|241787
|15
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|204
|12
|1213887
|19
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1106
|65
|990062
|217
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|45
|280844
|5
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|64
|5
|449404
|3
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|21
|1
|429988
|3
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1777
|22
|3909248
|175
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|4512
|199
|6478900
|572
|69655
|12
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|1
|28030
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|307
|11
|1031336
|42
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|2361
|186
|7734110
|324
|147858
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|2
|1
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|1
|92227
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|164
|2
|227393
|27
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|120
|1
|1279155
|12
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|22
|5
|163861
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|109
|4
|742397
|21
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|491
|4
|1275364
|61
|9555
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|1
|38711
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|387
|16
|3416687
|43
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|417
|19
|788516
|28
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|484
|9
|429677
|11
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|828
|2
|2054804
|143
|23519
|36
|West Bengal
|361
|3
|1997667
|37
|21203
|Total#
|15814
|400
|42607177
|2296
|524539
|-18
|12
|14
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 30 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
