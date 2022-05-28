Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India reports 2,685 new cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 16,308.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,685 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 28), the country saw a total of 2,158 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,09,335.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 16,308, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,814.

An increase of 494 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,572. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate has recahed to 0.60% on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 2.04 per cent, data showed.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 2 9910 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 61 1 2305108 3 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64208 1 296 4 Assam 3 1 716237 7986 5 Bihar 43 9 818437 11 12256 6 Chandigarh 94 17 91100 6 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 55 1138328 7 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1661 101 1877198 503 26208 1 1 10 Goa 101 3 241787 15 3832 11 Gujarat 204 12 1213887 19 10944 12 Haryana 1106 65 990062 217 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 45 280844 5 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 64 5 449404 3 4752 15 Jharkhand 21 1 429988 3 5318 16 Karnataka 1777 22 3909248 175 40106 17 Kerala*** 4512 199 6478900 572 69655 12 12 18 Ladakh 3 1 28030 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 307 11 1031336 42 10736 21 Maharashtra 2361 186 7734110 324 147858 1 1 22 Manipur 2 1 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 3 1 92227 1593 24 Mizoram 164 2 227393 27 698 25 Nagaland 1 34735 760 26 Odisha 120 1 1279155 12 9126 27 Puducherry 22 5 163861 5 1962 28 Punjab 109 4 742397 21 17752 29 Rajasthan 491 4 1275364 61 9555 30 Sikkim 2 1 38711 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 387 16 3416687 43 38025 32 Telangana 417 19 788516 28 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 484 9 429677 11 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 828 2 2054804 143 23519 36 West Bengal 361 3 1997667 37 21203 Total# 15814 400 42607177 2296 524539 -18 12 14 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 30 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

