COVID: India reports 2,685 new cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 16,308

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 16,308, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2022 9:24 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,158 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
  • An increase of 494 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,572

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,685 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 28), the country saw a total of 2,158 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,09,335.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 16,308, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,814. 

An increase of 494 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,572. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate has recahed to 0.60% on Saturday. 

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 2.04 per cent, data showed. 

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 9910   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 61 2305108 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64208 296      
4 Assam 3 716237   7986      
5 Bihar 43 818437 11  12256      
6 Chandigarh 94 17  91100 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 55   1138328 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1661 101  1877198 503  26208   1
10 Goa 101 241787 15  3832      
11 Gujarat 204 12  1213887 19  10944      
12 Haryana 1106 65  990062 217  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 45   280844 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 64 449404 4752      
15 Jharkhand 21 429988 5318      
16 Karnataka 1777 22  3909248 175  40106      
17 Kerala*** 4512 199  6478900 572  69655   12 12
18 Ladakh 3 28030 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 307 11  1031336 42  10736      
21 Maharashtra 2361 186  7734110 324  147858   1
22 Manipur 2 135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 3 92227   1593      
24 Mizoram 164 227393 27  698      
25 Nagaland 1   34735   760      
26 Odisha 120 1279155 12  9126      
27 Puducherry 22 163861 1962      
28 Punjab 109 742397 21  17752      
29 Rajasthan 491 1275364 61  9555      
30 Sikkim 2 38711 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 387 16  3416687 43  38025      
32 Telangana 417 19  788516 28  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 484 429677 11  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 828 2054804 143  23519      
36 West Bengal 361 1997667 37  21203      
Total# 15814 400  42607177 2296  524539 -18  12 14
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 30 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

