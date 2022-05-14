Saturday, May 14, 2022
     
  • Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna distict of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday
  • SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud to hear plea against Gyanvapi Mosque survey
  • India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
India reports 2,858 new COVID cases, 11 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 18,096

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 18,096, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2022 10:24 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 2,858 new COVID cases, 11 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 18,096.

Highlights

  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, said health ministry
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,201
  • India saw a total of 3,355 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,858 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 11 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 14), the country saw a total of 3,355 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,76,815.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,096 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,604. 

A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,201. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 191.15 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

Also Read: After two years, study confirms airborne transmission of coronavirus

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 899 new Covid cases and four more deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months, while the positivity rate stood at 3.

34 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

The city on Thursday had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 percent. With the fresh cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,99,072 while the death toll has mounted to 26,188.

Delhi had recorded 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   9907   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 72 12  2304995 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64203   296      
4 Assam 2 716232 7986      
5 Bihar 49 818348 11  12256      
6 Chandigarh 84 90959 11  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 28 1138271 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 4341 587  1868543 1482  26188   4
10 Goa 67 241649 11  3832      
11 Gujarat 211 23  1213502 12  10944      
12 Haryana 1935 18  985996 457  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 69 280721 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449325 4751      
15 Jharkhand 38 429933 5318      
16 Karnataka 1861 23  3907480 179  40105      
17 Kerala*** 3323 70  6473557 344  69355   5 5
18 Ladakh 9 28019   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 232 1030900 33  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1455 21  7731029 240  147853   2
22 Manipur 8 135102 2120      
23 Meghalaya 13   92213 1593      
24 Mizoram 260 41  227005 22  697      
25 Nagaland 1   34731   760      
26 Odisha 166 11  1278980 9126      
27 Puducherry 12 163832   1962      
28 Punjab 170 742107 26  17751      
29 Rajasthan 616 12  1274448 92  9554      
30 Sikkim 7 38702 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 424 14  3416107 58  38025      
32 Telangana 418 16  787997 36  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99963 923      
34 Uttarakhand 477   429504 13  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1278 65  2052615 240  23513      
36 West Bengal 407 1997153 41  21203      
Total# 18096 508  42576815 3355  524201 5 11
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 5 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

