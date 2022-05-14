India reports 2,858 new COVID cases, 11 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 18,096.

Highlights
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, said health ministry
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,201
- India saw a total of 3,355 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,858 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 11 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 14), the country saw a total of 3,355 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,76,815.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,096 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,604.
A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,201. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, it said.The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 191.15 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 899 new Covid cases and four more deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months, while the positivity rate stood at 3.
34 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
The city on Thursday had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 percent. With the fresh cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,99,072 while the death toll has mounted to 26,188.
Delhi had recorded 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9907
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|72
|12
|2304995
|8
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|1
|64203
|296
|4
|Assam
|2
|3
|716232
|3
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|49
|8
|818348
|11
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|84
|3
|90959
|11
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28
|7
|1138271
|9
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4341
|587
|1868543
|1482
|26188
|4
|4
|10
|Goa
|67
|1
|241649
|11
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|211
|23
|1213502
|12
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1935
|18
|985996
|457
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|69
|8
|280721
|6
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|1
|449325
|4
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|38
|2
|429933
|5
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1861
|23
|3907480
|179
|40105
|17
|Kerala***
|3323
|70
|6473557
|344
|69355
|5
|5
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|3
|28019
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|232
|2
|1030900
|33
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1455
|21
|7731029
|240
|147853
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|8
|1
|135102
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|13
|92213
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|260
|41
|227005
|22
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34731
|760
|26
|Odisha
|166
|11
|1278980
|8
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|12
|5
|163832
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|170
|7
|742107
|26
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|616
|12
|1274448
|92
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|7
|3
|38702
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|424
|14
|3416107
|58
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|418
|16
|787997
|36
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|1
|99963
|1
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|477
|429504
|13
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1278
|65
|2052615
|240
|23513
|36
|West Bengal
|407
|9
|1997153
|41
|21203
|Total#
|18096
|508
|42576815
|3355
|524201
|6
|5
|11
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 5 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
