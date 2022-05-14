Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 2,858 new COVID cases, 11 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 18,096.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,858 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 11 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 14), the country saw a total of 3,355 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,76,815.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,096 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,604.

A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,201. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 191.15 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 899 new Covid cases and four more deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months, while the positivity rate stood at 3.

34 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

The city on Thursday had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 percent. With the fresh cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,99,072 while the death toll has mounted to 26,188.

Delhi had recorded 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9907 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 72 12 2304995 8 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 1 64203 296 4 Assam 2 3 716232 3 7986 5 Bihar 49 8 818348 11 12256 6 Chandigarh 84 3 90959 11 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 28 7 1138271 9 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 4341 587 1868543 1482 26188 4 4 10 Goa 67 1 241649 11 3832 11 Gujarat 211 23 1213502 12 10944 12 Haryana 1935 18 985996 457 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 69 8 280721 6 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 1 449325 4 4751 15 Jharkhand 38 2 429933 5 5318 16 Karnataka 1861 23 3907480 179 40105 17 Kerala*** 3323 70 6473557 344 69355 5 5 18 Ladakh 9 3 28019 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 232 2 1030900 33 10735 21 Maharashtra 1455 21 7731029 240 147853 2 2 22 Manipur 8 1 135102 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 13 92213 1 1593 24 Mizoram 260 41 227005 22 697 25 Nagaland 1 34731 760 26 Odisha 166 11 1278980 8 9126 27 Puducherry 12 5 163832 1962 28 Punjab 170 7 742107 26 17751 29 Rajasthan 616 12 1274448 92 9554 30 Sikkim 7 3 38702 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 424 14 3416107 58 38025 32 Telangana 418 16 787997 36 4111 33 Tripura 1 1 99963 1 923 34 Uttarakhand 477 429504 13 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1278 65 2052615 240 23513 36 West Bengal 407 9 1997153 41 21203 Total# 18096 508 42576815 3355 524201 6 5 11 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 5 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

