India logs fresh 12,729 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 1.48 lakh.

India recorded 12,729 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 221 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 12,165 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.23 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,24,959.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,48,922, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 61,30,17,614 samples have been tested up to November 4 for COVID-19. Of these 6,70,847 samples were tested on Thursday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,59,873. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 7,545 fresh COVID-19 cases and 136 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49.95 lakh and the fatalities to 32,734, the state government said on Thursday.

With 5,936 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,87,350 and the active cases reached 74,552, an official press release said.

Of the 136 deaths, 55 were reported over the last few days, 21 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 60 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

