Form rapid response teams to control coronavirus transmissions: Health Ministry directs states

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Health ministry asks states to form rapid response teams to stop community transmission

In the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed. As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 29, including 16 Italian tourists. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three patients have since recovered.

Screening of all foreign nationals has been mandated since March 4 and has started in most airports from Wednesday evening. The process should stabilise by Thursday with additional staff being provided by the states, the ministry said in a statement.

"Since, in addition to COVID 19 cases related to travel, some cases of community transmission have also been observed, it has been decided to involve district collectors and states have been asked to form rapid response teams as the district, block and village levels," the ministry said.

A total of 3,542 samples have been sent for testing, of which 29 have been found to be positive for COVID-19 till now. Testing of 92 samples is in process and 23 samples are being reconfirmed, the statement said.

Private sector will also be engaged for COVID-19 management. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with key partners in the evening.

Meanwhile, 14 Italians, who tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined at an ITBP facility in Chhawla, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on the coronavirus situation in the

country and members including those from the opposition made constructive suggestions. However, no sooner Naidu asked MPs to start with their

Zero Hour mentions, Congress members were up on their feet and joined by other opposition members.

Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said Congress and other opposition parities had previously decided that business in the House will be allowed only after a discussion on communal violence in Delhi.

But in view of the situation arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus, opposition parties don't want to deprive the countrymen of steps the government is taking to deal with the situation, Chairman Naidu said, adding the opposition has decided to allow the Health Minister to make a statement on the issue.

But no other business will be allowed till a discussion on Delhi violence is held on March 11, he said. Naidu, however, said he did not agree with the

proposition. The House, he said, cannot be run on conditions. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said a discussion on Delhi violence is scheduled in Lok Sabha on March 11 and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha.

After this, Health Minister Vardhan made a 9-page statement on coronavirus.

The Chairman also asked ministers concerned to take note of suggestions made by MPs on steps required to deal with the coronavirus impact.

