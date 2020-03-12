Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
Coronavirus outbreak: IIM-Lucknow postpones convocation ceremony

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Wednesday decided to postponed its convocation ceremony scheduled for March 21 with Union Health Ministry's advisories urging to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

New Delhi Published on: March 12, 2020 6:55 IST
The decision has been taken in the national interest to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, an IIM official said. He said the institution will be monitoring the situation closely and announce a a new date for convocation later as per the emerging scenario. 

