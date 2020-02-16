Coronavirus outbreak: Final test reports of 406 persons at ITBP facility found negative

A file photo of people being checked for coronavirus symptoms at ITBP quarantine facility (PTI photo)

In a big relief for Indian authorities, all 406 persons housed at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in New Delhi since their return from Wuhan this month were on Sunday marked safe from coronavirus. The test reports of all the persons returned negative results.

All the 406 persons will no be discharged in a phased manner, starting from tomorrow, officials at the facility said. The discharge of patients will be done in accordance with the rules stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, according to officials.

All 406 persons are going to be discharged in a phased manner from tomorrow afternoon onwards based on advisory of Ministry of Health with due medical procedures and protocols. Good Work @ITBP_official. @indiatvnews #Himveer pic.twitter.com/T3BoGs047y — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) February 16, 2020

The group of quarantined patients also includes seven Maldives’ nationals who were evacuated with Indian citizens aboard a special Air India flight from Wuhan. The flight brought back 324 Indians from Wuhan on Feb 1, while another group comprising 323 Indians and seven Maldivians was evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city on Feb 2.

After their return, both the groups were sent to special quarantine facilities set-up by the ITBP in New Delhi’s Chhawla neighbourhood and the other one by the Indian Army in Manesar.