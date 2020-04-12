Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi reports 15 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally rises to 43

Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Mumbai: The total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 43 in Dharavi after 15 new cases were reported from the area

Coronavirus in Mumbai: The total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 43 in Dharavi after 15 new cases were reported from the area, considered to be Asia's largest slum which is home to about seven to eight lakh residents. So far, four people have succumbed to the infection in the Dharavi. Police barricading has been done in Dharavi area and police personnel have also been deployed.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 187 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1,761. As per the latest data, the number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 1,146 in Mumbai with 76 deaths. With the help of Mumbai Police, the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have identified 'containment zones' and have ramped up the efforts to ensure crowd control and people are being asked to stay indoors.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended the lockdown till April 30 taking into account the severity of the matter in the state and especially Mumbai where the count has crossed 1,000. The state is at present India's virus epicentre with 1500 cases and half of the national death tally.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday said that the lockdown need not be extended beyond April 30 if people adhered to norms in place to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"The lockdown has been extended in the state given the spread of coronavirus and rise in number of patients. People should support this step," Pawar urged in a statement.

He said housing societies and areas are being sealed where the coronavirus infection is reported in large numbers and claimed such decisions were a must to save lives.

"We may not extend the lockdown again, if this (extended) lockdown succeeds. Let everyone from the state be committed to defeat coronavirus," he added.

