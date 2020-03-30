Image Source : AP Coronavirus Pandemic: With 12 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra tally jumps to 215; death toll at 8

12 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra. While 5 are in Pune, 3 in Mumbai, 2 in Nagpur and 1 each in Kolhapur and Nashik. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now risen to 215, said the Maharashtra Health Department.

As the test reports of two persons who died in Mumbai and Buldhana district on Saturday, came positive for coronavirus, the COVID-19 death toll in the state went up to eight.

More than 1,000 coronavirus positive cases have been reported from across India so far. According to the official health ministry figures as of Sunday (March 29, 2020, 7.30 PM) the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 1024 including 48 foreign nationals.

Out of these 1024 cases, 901 cases are active while 96 patients were found negative after treatment. India's total death toll due to COVID-19 has gone upto 28 after one more patient in West Bengal succumbed to the disease Monday morning.