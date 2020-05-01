First coronavirus infected to undergo plasma therapy in Maharashtra dies

A 53-year-old male, who was the first person in Maharashtra to undergo plasma therapy as a potential cure to coronavirus has passed away. CEO Lilavati Hospita, Dr Ravishankar said that the infected died on April 29.

Plasma Therapy is being tried as an experimental treatment for coronavirus. The trial of plasma therapy is only authorized to those states which have the permission from the Centre. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference a few days ago, said that early trends of the effect of plasma therapy on those infected with coronavirus are 'encouraging'.

The Central govt has, however, warned of the ill-effects of the therapy if not carried out properly.

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to cross 10,000 coronavirus cases. As per the latest figures, Maharashra has reported 10,498 COVID-19 cases including 459 deaths. As many as 1,773 people have recovered in the state after contracting the virus. Mumbai has been the worst-hit city by coronavirus in the state with 7,061 cases and 290 deaths.

