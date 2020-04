Coronavirus: Maharashtra confirms 283 deaths, tally rises to 6,427; Mumbai worst-affected

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus: Maharashtra confirms 283 deaths, tally rises to 6,427

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases with 778 people testing positive in 24 hours, according to Maharashtra Public Health Department. The total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 6,427 on Friday. The state health department said that 14 more deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 283.

This is the biggest jump in the last six weeks since the first case was detected in the state. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country due to coronavirus. On Thursday, a number of COVID-19 patients crossed 6000-mark.

On Thursday, 14 deaths were reported, including six in Mumbai, five in Pune and one in Navi Mumbai.

So far, the cases in Mumbai have increased to 4,205, with 167 deaths. In Maharashtra, 96,369 tests have been done so far, of which 6,427 were positive.

Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra District/ M.Corporation Cases Death Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 4205 167 Thane 34 2 Thane Muncipal Corporation 214 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 97 4 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 124 3 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 2 0 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 Mira Bhayandar 116 2 Palghar 21 1 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 109 3 Raigad 14 0 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 36 1 Thane Division Total 4980 187 Nashik 4 0 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 7 0 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 109 9 Ahemadnagar 18 2 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 14 0 Dhule 4 1 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 13 1 Jalgaon 6 1 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 2 1 Nandurbar 7 0 Nashik Division Total 184 16 Pune 41 1 Pune Muncipal Corporation 812 59 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 57 2 Solapur 1 0 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 32 3 Satara 20 2 Pune Division Total 963 67 Kolapur 6 0 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 3 0 Sangli 25 0 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 1 1 Sindhudurg 1 0 Ratnagiri 7 1 Kolapur Division Total 43 2 Aurangabad 0 0 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 40 5 Jalna 3 0 Hingoli 7 0 Parbhani 0 0 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 1 0 Aurangabad Division Total 51 5 Latur 8 0 Latur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Osmanabad 3 0 Beed 1 0 Nanded 0 0 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 1 0 Latur Dvision Total 13 0 Akola 11 1 Akola Muncipal Corporation 9 0 Amravati 0 0 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 7 1 Yavatmal 17 0 Buldhana 24 1 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 69 3 Nagpur 2 0 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 98 1 Wardha 0 0 Bhandara 0 0 Gondia 1 0 Chandrapur 0 0 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 2 0 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 103 1 Other States 21 2 TOTAL 6427 283

