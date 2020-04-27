Image Source : PTI Shops in urban markets, shopping malls to remain shut: Himachal Pradesh govt

In view of the Centre’s lockdown guidelines, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday clarified that shops in urban markets and shopping malls will remain shut. An official spokesperson said in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls, can be opened from Monday.

In urban areas, all standalone and neighbourhood shops and those in residential complexes, except in multi-brand and single brand malls, can be opened during the curfew relaxation time, the government clarified.

These shops will be allowed to open only with 50 per cent strength of workers and strict adherence to the norms regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.

The spokesperson said these relaxations will not be applicable in containment zones.

Restaurants, salons and barber shops will also remain shut during the lockdown period.

The sale of liquor and other specified items as per national directives for the COVID-19 management will also not be allowed.

