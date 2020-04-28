Lockdown breather: Delhi govt allows more medical facilities, sell of books

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lockdown breather: Delhi allows more medical facilities, sell of books

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' relaxation orders to various economic and non-economic services amid the lockdown, the Delhi government has allowed veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathological laboratories, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine.

The Delhi government has also allowed opening of shops that either sell educational books for children or sell electric fans.

Apart from these, services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers or those repairing water purifiers will also be allowed work during lockdown that is in place at least till May 3.

The state government has also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists.

Operation of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows, will also be allowed.

The relaxation on these services was already announced by the Centre in different orders after April 20. However, the Delhi government decided to not implement the relaxations at least till April 27, to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3, though many states have requested the Centre to extend the lockdown. A final decision is yet to be taken.

