Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Railways, airlines begin bookings from April 15

The Indian Railways and major airlines have started to accept bookings from passengers from April 15, the day when the 21-day-lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to an end. “Since there is a clear indication from the Centre that the lockdown will not be extended beyond April 14, bookings have begun,” Pradeep Sharma, the PRO of Ahmedabad division of Western Railways, was quoted as saying in a BusinessLine report on Wednesday.

Several media reports have also quoted travel booking agents saying that they are taking enquiries for flight and tour bookings, as the government had clarified that it had no intention of extending the lockdown beyond the 21-day-period.

