Over 11,000 Indians beat coronavirus in 24 hours, recovery rate jumps to 47.4%

Amid all the hardships that people are having to face due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Saturday dawned with a glimmer of positive news. Over 11,000 people in India recovered from coronavirus in a single day spiking the recovery rate to 47.4 per cent.

As per the latest Health Ministry figures, India's coronavirus case tally stands at 173,763 including 86,422 active cases and 89,987 recoveries.

Having said that, India also recorded it's highest single-day tally of 7,964 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 265 people succumbed to the illness over the last day.

India's coronavirus fatality rate has now dropped to 2.8%.

Maharashtra remains the major hub of all coronavirus cases in India. Over 35 per cent of all of India's coronavirus cases can be found in Maharashtra. Other states with high number of coronavirus cases are Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The fourth spell of lockdown in the country will come to an end tomorrow. The government will be taking a call as to how things will be shaping up after May 31. Will there be a lockdown 5.0? If yes, then will it come with more relaxation? Answers to all these questions will be out in public in the next 2 days.

