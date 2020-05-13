India's death toll due to coronavirus nears 2,500-mark; tally rises to 74,281. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases in India near 75,000-mark; deaths near 2,500. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 74,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 74,281 including 2,415 deaths and 24385 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on coronavirus situation in the country. Maharashtra continues to remain worst-affected state in the country with 24,427 cases and 921 deaths, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

PM Modi said the coronavirus lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18 after getting suggestions from states. PM Modi also announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. He said that it is 10% of India's GDP. The PM added that it was for the MSMEs and the "honest taxpayers." "Starting tomorrow, the finance minister will apprise you in detail about the package meant to drive towards 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.

PM Modi's addressed the nation day after his interaction with chief ministers to decide further roadmap for lockdown and its exit strategy via video conferencing. The meeting started at 3 pm on Monday and went on around 9 pm. This was PM Modi's 5th such meeting with the chief ministers ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country.

State / UT Confirmed cases* Discharged Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2090 1056 46 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 65 39 2 Bihar 831 383 6 Chandigarh 187 28 3 Chhattisgarh 59 54 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 7639 2512 86 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 8903 3246 537 Haryana 780 342 11 Himachal Pradesh 65 39 2 Jammu and Kashmir 934 455 10 Jharkhand 172 79 3 Karnataka 925 433 31 Kerala 524 489 4 Ladakh 42 21 0 Madhya Pradesh 3986 1860 225 Maharashtra 24427 5125 921 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 13 10 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 437 116 3 Puducherry 13 9 1 Punjab 1914 171 32 Rajasthan 4126 2378 117 Tamil Nadu 8718 2134 61 Telengana 1326 830 32 Tripura 154 2 0 Uttarakhand 69 46 1 Uttar Pradesh 3664 1873 82 West Bengal 2173 612 198 Total number of confirmed cases in India 74281# 24386 2415 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

