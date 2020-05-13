India's death toll due to coronavirus nears 2,500-mark; tally rises to 74,281. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 74,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 74,281 including 2,415 deaths and 24385 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on coronavirus situation in the country. Maharashtra continues to remain worst-affected state in the country with 24,427 cases and 921 deaths, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
PM Modi said the coronavirus lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18 after getting suggestions from states. PM Modi also announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. He said that it is 10% of India's GDP. The PM added that it was for the MSMEs and the "honest taxpayers." "Starting tomorrow, the finance minister will apprise you in detail about the package meant to drive towards 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.
PM Modi's addressed the nation day after his interaction with chief ministers to decide further roadmap for lockdown and its exit strategy via video conferencing. The meeting started at 3 pm on Monday and went on around 9 pm. This was PM Modi's 5th such meeting with the chief ministers ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country.
|State / UT
|Confirmed cases*
|Discharged
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2090
|1056
|46
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|65
|39
|2
|Bihar
|831
|383
|6
|Chandigarh
|187
|28
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|54
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|7639
|2512
|86
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|8903
|3246
|537
|Haryana
|780
|342
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|65
|39
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|934
|455
|10
|Jharkhand
|172
|79
|3
|Karnataka
|925
|433
|31
|Kerala
|524
|489
|4
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3986
|1860
|225
|Maharashtra
|24427
|5125
|921
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|437
|116
|3
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|Punjab
|1914
|171
|32
|Rajasthan
|4126
|2378
|117
|Tamil Nadu
|8718
|2134
|61
|Telengana
|1326
|830
|32
|Tripura
|154
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|69
|46
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3664
|1873
|82
|West Bengal
|2173
|612
|198
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|74281#
|24386
|2415
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )