Coronavirus crisis: India clears first list of 13 countries for Hydroxychloroquine, says report

India has cleared a list of 13 countries for exporting of hydroxychloroquine, which is being seen as a drug that may counter coronavirus. News agency ANI said the listed countries included USA, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Mauritius and Dominican Republic . While the US asked for 48 lakh tablets of HCQ, India has sanctioned 35.82 lakh, ANI quoted sources as saying. India has also sent 9MT API to US as per their request, the sources added. According to ANI's report, Brazil and Canada are expected to get 50 lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine in the second consignment. In the first consignment, Brazil will receive 0.53 MT API, the report said.

The government today said India has received requests from several nations for the medicine and a decision has been taken to export the surplus drug, while keeping a sufficient buffer of stocks for the country.

The ICMR has recommended the use of drug as a preventive medication to healthcare workers and household contacts looking after a positive case .

Besides, the Union Health Ministry has also recommended use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.

India has decided to partially lift the ban on export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in sync with its global commitment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and allowed the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, which has emerged as the global hotspot of COVID-19, on Tuesday.



On March 25, India banned export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. India is the largest exporter of the drug.

