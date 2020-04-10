Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath announces financial benefits for daily wagers

In these times of crisis, we are standing tall with the public: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that in these times of COVID-19 crisis, the Centre, as well as the state government, is standing tall with the common man. He also said that the UP government is closely working with the Central government to make sure that the problems faced by the public can be minimised.

"In these times of crisis, both the Centre and the state government is standing by the public. We are working closely with the Central government to make sure that the problems faced by the public are minimised," Yogi said.

Speaking at length of the steps taken by his government in UP, Yogi said, "Advance pension has been approved for 77 lakh people. Jandhan Yojana account holders will also get Rs 500 per month for the next 3 months. Ujjwala Yojana beneficieries will get free gas cylinders for the next 3 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package, under which, 2 crore 34 lakh people will get a sum of Rs 2,000 per month for the next 3 month."

"If we want to stop this outbreak of coronavirus, we must follow strictly the lockdown announced by PM Modi. We must take basic precautions if we have to beat the disease. Stay at home, go out only in case of an emergency. When going out, make sure you are wearing a mask. Follow social distancing at all times. If we do this, coronavirus will stay far away from us," he signed off with.

Pockets of Uttar Pradesh has seen high number of COVID-19 cases. In leiu of this, Yogi-led state government has declared containment zones in 15 worst hit UP districts till April 30. These districts include Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut amongst others.

Uttar Pradesh currently stands at 410 COVID-19 cases including 4 deaths.

