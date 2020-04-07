Coronavirus in Mumbai: City emerges as COVID-19 'hotspot' as cases cross 500-mark. Check BMC map

Image Source : PTI Mumbai continues to account for a majority of the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the total number of cases has rose to 891 on Tuesday.

Worst-hit by deadly coronavirus, Mumbai has emerged as 'hotspot' for COVID-19 in Maharashtra after the city tally breached 500-mark and 34 people succumbed to the infection. Mumbai continues to account for a majority of the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the total number of cases has rose to 891 on Tuesday. 23 new positive cases were reported, including 10 from BMC. Also, two more cases of the novel coronavirus disease were reported from the Dharavi area of Mumbai. The cases have been reported in Dr Baliga Nagar.

In Worli, 15 Covid-19 positive cases and one death have been reported so far. Meanwhile, with 44 coronavirus cases, E Ward’s Mumbai Central, Byculla second worst hit areas. Also, three buildings in Andheri's Juhu area were declared containment zones

According to TOI, the fatality rate of Mumbai has risen sharply, up from 4% on Saturday. All seven deaths on Monday were also reported from the Mumbai region -- four from Mumbai and one each from Vasai-Virar, Kalyan and Thane.

Out of 23 new cases reported, four are from Pimpri-Chinchwad, three from Ahmednagar, two from Buldhana, one each from Sangali and Thane and two from Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 891.

Atleast 34 death have been recorded from Mumbai and 9 from Thane while 30 patients have been treated and discharged successfully in Mumbai.

Further, Rajesh Tope also said that all the COVID19+ cases henceforth will only be treated at Mumbai's Saifee Hospital, Nanavati Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and Kasturba Hospital. Further, he said that in the current scenario, the state needs help from the centre and has raised a request for 3.25 lakh PPE kits, 9 lakh N-95 masks, 99 lakh triple layer masks and 1,200 ventilators, in case of emergency.

Kalyan, Dombivali borders sealed:

Civic authorities have ordered sealing of borders of the Kalyan and Dombivali cities in Maharashtra with immediate effect to check the spread of coronavirus. A total of 175 surveillance teams are pressed into service in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area to identify clusters for containment. The number of such teams in Thane and Navi Mumbai is 214 and 178, respectively, a official earlier said.

Till Monday, the Thane region, which includes Kalyan and Dombivali cities, reported 85 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

