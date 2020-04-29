Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State starts building quarantine centre in Mumbai as death toll inches towards 450

Maharashtra remains in the crosshairs of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday saw the total number of coronavirus cases shoot up to 9915. 597 new cases were found in the state. The death toll is 432. 32 of these deaths were recorded on Wednesday.
Mumbai alone accounts for 6644 coronavirus cases. This includes 270 deaths.
Authorities are constructing a quarantine centre on Mumbai's MMRDA grounds on war footing.
The quarantine centre will have 1008 beds. If required, the capacity of the quarantine centre will be increased. At increased capacity, the quarantine centre will be able to cater to 5000 patients in quarantine. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said that the quarantine centre will be ready by May 9. Once ready, the quarantine centre will be able to house suspect patients of coronavirus as well as high-risk individuals.
Here are latest coronavirus figures from Maharashtra:
|District/City
|Positive
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Mumbai
|6169
|244
|798
|Thane
|824
|14
|132
|Palghar
|164
|4
|36
|Raigad
|66
|1
|21
|Nashik
|194
|12
|6
|Ahmednagar
|42
|2
|23
|Dhule
|25
|3
|0
|Jalgaon
|40
|9
|1
|Nandurbar
|11
|1
|0
|Pune
|1174
|82
|233
|Solapur
|82
|5
|0
|Satara
|32
|2
|5
|Kolhapur
|12
|0
|4
|Sangli
|27
|1
|25
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|1
|Ratnagiri
|8
|1
|5
|Aurangabad
|90
|6
|22
|Jalna
|2
|0
|0
|Hingoli
|15
|0
|1
|Parbhani
|1
|0
|1
|Latur
|12
|1
|8
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|3
|Beed
|1
|0
|1
|Nanded
|3
|0
|0
|Akola
|39
|1
|8
|Amravati
|28
|7
|4
|Yavatmal
|79
|0
|10
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|17
|Washim
|2
|0
|1
|Nagpur
|138
|1
|35
|Bhandara
|1
|0
|0
|Gondia
|1
|0
|1
|Chandrapur
|2
|0
|2
ALSO READ | MHA allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists across India