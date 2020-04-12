Sunday, April 12, 2020
     
  4. Coronavirus in Gujarat: 75-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; state toll jumps to 23

A 75-year-old coronavirus patient died in Ahmedabad on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat to 23. The man succumbed to the disease at LG Hospital here late Saturday night, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2020 11:51 IST
He was also suffering from hypertension, she said. With this, there have been 11 deaths of coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has gone up to 493 with 25 more people testing positive for the disease, an official said on Sunday.

Out of the 25 new cases, 23 are from Ahmedabad and two from Anand, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. The condition of 422 out of 426 active patients is stable, while four are on ventilator, she said. So far, 44 patients have been discharged after recovery, she added.

(With PTI inputs)

