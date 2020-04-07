Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus hotspots in India: Mumbai, Indore, Jaipur among cities worst-hit by COVID-19. Check full list

Coronavirus hotspots in India: Mumbai, Indore, Jaipur among cities worst-hit by COVID-19. Check full list

With 523 active cases of coronavirus, Delhi's tally is the second-highest number after Tamil Nadu. Nizamuddin West and Dilshad Garden have been chosen as the COVID-19 hotspots in the city.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 07, 2020 12:26 IST
State-wise list of COVID-19 hotspots in India
Image Source : PTI

State-wise list of COVID-19 hotspots in India

With 523 active cases of coronavirus, Delhi's tally is the second highest number after Tamil Nadu. Nizamuddin west and Dilshad Garden have been chosen as the COVID-19 hotspots in the city. The government is focusing on the hotspot to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, which has claimed 114 lives while 4421 active cases have been reported across India.  

In Chhattisgarh, 10 cases out of which 9 patients have been discharged. Meanwhile in Ladakh, 9 patients out of 14 discharged from the hospital. Uttarakhand reported 31 active cases while 5 people have been discharged.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Tripura reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday. Himachal Pradesh reported 18 coronavirus cases so far out of which 11 were those who had returned after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 hotspot in worst-hit states

States Hotspot Active cases in hotspot Total number of active cases in state
Andhra Pradesh Kurnool, Nellore 74, 42 303
Gujarat Ahmedabad 64 146
Haryana Palwal 25 79
Karnataka Bengaluru Urban 43 139
Kerala Kasaragod 147 266
Madhya Pradesh Indore 151 165
Maharashtra Mumbai 526 868
Odisha Bhubaneshwar 31 37
Punjab Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 19+ 76
Rajasthan Jaipur 100 288
Telangana Hyderabad 133 308
Uttar Pradesh Noida, Meerut    

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar islands reported 10 cases so far, Assam- 25, Bihar- 32, Goa- 7, Jharkhand - 4, Manipur- 2, Mizoram- 1 and Puducherry- 5.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X