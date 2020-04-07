Coronavirus hotspots in India: Mumbai, Indore, Jaipur among cities worst-hit by COVID-19. Check full list

With 523 active cases of coronavirus, Delhi's tally is the second highest number after Tamil Nadu. Nizamuddin west and Dilshad Garden have been chosen as the COVID-19 hotspots in the city. The government is focusing on the hotspot to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, which has claimed 114 lives while 4421 active cases have been reported across India.
In Chhattisgarh, 10 cases out of which 9 patients have been discharged. Meanwhile in Ladakh, 9 patients out of 14 discharged from the hospital. Uttarakhand reported 31 active cases while 5 people have been discharged.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Tripura reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday. Himachal Pradesh reported 18 coronavirus cases so far out of which 11 were those who had returned after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin.
Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 hotspot in worst-hit states
|States
|Hotspot
|Active cases in hotspot
|Total number of active cases in state
|Andhra Pradesh
|Kurnool, Nellore
|74, 42
|303
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad
|64
|146
|Haryana
|Palwal
|25
|79
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru Urban
|43
|139
|Kerala
|Kasaragod
|147
|266
|Madhya Pradesh
|Indore
|151
|165
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai
|526
|868
|Odisha
|Bhubaneshwar
|31
|37
|Punjab
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar
|19+
|76
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|100
|288
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|133
|308
|Uttar Pradesh
|Noida, Meerut
Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar islands reported 10 cases so far, Assam- 25, Bihar- 32, Goa- 7, Jharkhand - 4, Manipur- 2, Mizoram- 1 and Puducherry- 5.