Coronavirus hotspots in India: Mumbai, Indore, Jaipur among cities worst-hit by COVID-19. Check full list

State-wise list of COVID-19 hotspots in India

With 523 active cases of coronavirus, Delhi's tally is the second highest number after Tamil Nadu. Nizamuddin west and Dilshad Garden have been chosen as the COVID-19 hotspots in the city. The government is focusing on the hotspot to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, which has claimed 114 lives while 4421 active cases have been reported across India.

In Chhattisgarh, 10 cases out of which 9 patients have been discharged. Meanwhile in Ladakh, 9 patients out of 14 discharged from the hospital. Uttarakhand reported 31 active cases while 5 people have been discharged.

Tripura reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday. Himachal Pradesh reported 18 coronavirus cases so far out of which 11 were those who had returned after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 hotspot in worst-hit states

States Hotspot Active cases in hotspot Total number of active cases in state Andhra Pradesh Kurnool, Nellore 74, 42 303 Gujarat Ahmedabad 64 146 Haryana Palwal 25 79 Karnataka Bengaluru Urban 43 139 Kerala Kasaragod 147 266 Madhya Pradesh Indore 151 165 Maharashtra Mumbai 526 868 Odisha Bhubaneshwar 31 37 Punjab Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 19+ 76 Rajasthan Jaipur 100 288 Telangana Hyderabad 133 308 Uttar Pradesh Noida, Meerut

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar islands reported 10 cases so far, Assam- 25, Bihar- 32, Goa- 7, Jharkhand - 4, Manipur- 2, Mizoram- 1 and Puducherry- 5.

