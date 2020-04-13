Image Source : AP Mumbai: Dharavi reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 death, tally rises to 47

Mumbai's Dharavi aread has reported four new Covid-19 cases, including one death on Monday morning, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 47, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slums in Asia.

"High risk contact tracing is being done," he said.

With one more death, the total number of deaths in Dharavi has gone up to five.

Three new coronavirus cases were reported from Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar chawl of Dharavi.

Besides, samples of a 60-year-old man from Nehru chawl, who died at Sion Hospital, came out positive for the viral disease, the BMC official said.

(With PTI inputs)

