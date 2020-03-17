Coronavirus: Gujarat's State of Unity closed till March 25

Gujarat's Statue of Unity has been closed till March 25 amid coronavirus outbreak in India. This is for the first since its inauguration in 2018 that Statue of Unity will be closed.

The Statue of Unity attracts 12,000-15,000 visitors per day. On weekends, the numbers balloon to 22,000-25,000.

Other sites where a closure has been announced include Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh, Devaliya Safari Park and Ambardi Safari Park.

Gujarat government also decided to shut all educational institutes for a fortnight. Tuesday onwards, no visitors will be allowed inside the assembly complex.

The Gujarat High Court has also decided to hear only urgent matters and avoid large gathering in the premises. Chief Justice Vikram Nath on Monday issued the directions that would stay in effect till March 31.

The court won't pass any adverse order in the absence of counsels, party in person. In case of interim orders expiring during the stipulated time, it would be extended by the court and a date will be fixed after 2 weeks.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association has also been asked to ensure that the library and reference library are shut by 1 p.m, and advocates, members of Bar should not to sit around in large numbers in the premises.