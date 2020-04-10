6 more coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai's Dharavi slums

Image Source : PTI (FILE) 6 more coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi slums

Number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi slums rose on Friday as fresh infections were detected. On Friday, 6 new COVID-19 infections came to light. These cases are other than 5 found on Thursday in Mukund Nagar camp. Detection of fresh cases has brought positive cases in Dharavi to 28.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already said that it will test 7.5 lakh people in Dharavi slums. Spread of coronavirus in Dharavi is a huge concern for authorities as the Asia's largest slum consists of very closely packed hutments constructed in extremely unhygienic environment.

One of the most congested places on the planet, has over 200,000 families living and working here, besides more than 20,000 big and small businesses generating revenues of an estimated Rs 7,000 crore annually.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has so far reported more that 900 coronavirus cases. In Maharashtra, COVID-19 infections has long crossed 1000 mark.

