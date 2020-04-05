Two more nurses from Delhi's State Cancer Institute test COVID-19 positive

Two more confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi's State Cancer Institute. As per the latest reports, 2 nurses from the hospital have tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier, the hospital was sealed off after a doctor had tested positive for coronavirus.

The following day, DSCI saw another 3 nurses test positive for COVID-19.

Medical staff from AIIMS to Delhi's Mohalla clinic have been found COVID-19 positive in the last few days.

In Delhi, 445 confirmed cases have been reported including 6 deaths. This number has been given a massive boost by the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area and has acted as a catalyst for the spread of the virus.

