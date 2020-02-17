Image Source : PTI\FILE Coronavirus: Delhi govt hospital suspends biometric attendance (representative image)

A Delhi government hospital has suspended biometric attendance for its employees as a "precautionary measure" after many of them complained of "psychological unease" over the coronavirus scare, a senior official said on Monday. The order to suspend biometric attendance at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital was issued recently, after many employees "expressed concern" over its usage, he said.

The attendance is now being marked manually till further order, the official said, adding, the measure has been taken to offer "psychological ease" to employees as they are aware about coronavirus and how it spreads.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Impact: Paracetamol prices jump by 40 per cent in India

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: FSSAI to improve hygiene at fish, meat markets