Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 1,583; total cases mount to 46,711. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,583 while the cases surged to 46,711 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. Of these, 31,967 are active cases while 13,160 were either cured, discharged, or migrated. Maharashtra continued to be on the top with 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. Gujarat stood next with 5804 cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATES/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS (MORE THAN 70% CASES DUE TO COMORBIDITIES)
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1717
|589
|36
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|529
|130
|4
|Chandigarh
|102
|21
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|58
|36
|0
|Delhi
|4898
|1431
|64
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|5804
|1195
|319
|Haryana
|517
|254
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|41
|38
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|726
|303
|8
|Jharkhand
|115
|27
|3
|Karnataka
|659
|324
|28
|Kerala
|500
|462
|4
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3049
|1000
|176
|Maharashtra
|14541
|2465
|583
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|170
|60
|1
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1233
|128
|23
|Rajasthan
|3061
|1394
|77
|Tamil Nadu
|3550
|1409
|31
|Telangana
|1085
|585
|29
|Tripura
|29
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|2859
|944
|53
|West Bengal
|1259
|218
|133
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|46711*
|13161
|1583
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation (SOURCE: HEALTH MINISTRY)
