Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 1,583; total cases mount to 46,711. Check state-wise tally

New Delhi: A woman walks past a wall with an awareness graffiti on coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,583 while the cases surged to 46,711 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures published by the Union Health Ministry. Of these, 31,967 are active cases while 13,160 were either cured, discharged, or migrated. Maharashtra continued to be on the top with 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. Gujarat stood next with 5804 cases, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATES/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS (MORE THAN 70% CASES DUE TO COMORBIDITIES) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 36 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 529 130 4 Chandigarh 102 21 1 Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 Delhi 4898 1431 64 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 5804 1195 319 Haryana 517 254 6 Himachal Pradesh 41 38 1 Jammu and Kashmir 726 303 8 Jharkhand 115 27 3 Karnataka 659 324 28 Kerala 500 462 4 Ladakh 41 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 10 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 170 60 1 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1233 128 23 Rajasthan 3061 1394 77 Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 Telangana 1085 585 29 Tripura 29 2 0 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 Uttar Pradesh 2859 944 53 West Bengal 1259 218 133 Total number of confirmed cases in India 46711* 13161 1583 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation (SOURCE: HEALTH MINISTRY)

