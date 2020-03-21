Photos: This is what coronavirus looks like under the microscope

Image Source : NAID RML COVID-19 coronavirus is seen in yellow, emerging from cells (in blue and pink) cultured in the lab. This image is from a scanning electron microscope.

Everyone knows what coronavirus is. Over the last few months, much has been researched for coronavirus and COVID-19 by everyone starting from a common man to a laboratory scientist. But what does the coronavirus actually look like under the microscope? Images taken at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton show the real face of the virus that has terrified millions across the planet.

Almost 300,000 people have been infected by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus and over 11,000 have died. The nations of the world have resorted to extreme measures to contain the virus but thus far the number of cases has only gone up.

This is how coronavirus looks under the microscope

Image Source : NAID RML In this image from a scanning electron microscope, the new coronavirus is in orange.

Image Source : NAID RML This image from a scanning electron microscope shows, in orange, the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. The virus was isolated from a patient in the U.S. and is seen here emerging from the surface of cells — in gray — cultured in the lab.

Image Source : NAID RML This image of the virus is from a transmission electron microscope.