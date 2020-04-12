Count of COVID-19 patients in Thane district reaches 186

As 17 more people tested coronavirus positive on Sunday, the tally of such patients in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 186, officials

said. These 17 new patients include two teenagers from Kalyan Dombivali, they said.

As many as 11 persons have died due to the deadly infection in the district so far, they added. Forty-five of the COVID-19 patients are from Thane

city, while 54 are from areas under the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the officials said.

According to them, Palghar district has reported 39 coronavirus positive cases. Five of the COVID-19 patients have died in the district so far.

