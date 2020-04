Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus outbreak: Thousands gather outside Bandra station in Mumbai amid lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: A crowd of thousands gathered near Bandra station in Mumbai after a rumour broke out that long-distance trains were running. The crowd gathered at Bandra West. Another rumour of free ration being distributed made matter worse for the police. Majority of the crowd consisted of migrant workers who were keen to return to their MLAs.

(More to follow)

