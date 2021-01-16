India reports 15,158 new COVID cases, 175 deaths; active cases at 2,11,033

Saturday, January 16, 2021
     
The 175 new fatalities include 45 from Maharashtra, 16 from West Bengal, 10 from Delhi, 23 from Kerala and 15 from Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi Published on: January 16, 2021 10:07 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Jammu: People, not adhering to social distancing norms, at Narwal wholesale vegetable and fruit market, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,42,841 on Saturday, with 15,158 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79715 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.56 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79715 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 4895 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2199 139  876372 232  7139
3 Arunachal Pradesh 64 16682 56  
4 Assam 2963 28  212748 42  1066
5 Bihar 4112 58  251632 354  1449
6 Chandigarh 266 19868 33  330  
7 Chhattisgarh 6923 495  282145 1009  3544
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3377   2  
9 Delhi 2795 142  618357 427  10732 10 
10 Goa 866 18  50643 61  753
11 Gujarat 6850 206  243639 738  4360
12 Haryana 2184 82  260801 236  2979
13 Himachal Pradesh 767 44  55072 95  963  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1428 40  119760 179  1920
15 Jharkhand 1289 38  115142 133  1049
16 Karnataka 8809 62  909701 643  12158
17 Kerala 67711 998  765757 4603  3415 23 
18 Ladakh 104 10  9416 12  128  
19 Madhya Pradesh 6957 151  240155 574  3746
20 Maharashtra 53344 400  1881088 3500  50336 45 
21 Manipur 436 10  28010 34  365  
22 Meghalaya 161   13386 144  
23 Mizoram 80 16  4225 20  9  
24 Nagaland 104 20  11847 22  88
25 Odisha 1963 72  329088 256  1898
26 Puducherry 294 37661 32  640  
27 Punjab 2739 28  161967 257  5485 12 
28 Rajasthan 5608 67  306330 377  2744  
29 Sikkim 163 5731 12  130  
30 Tamil Nadu 6299 189  811023 805  12251
31 Telengana 4273 169  285519 417  1575
32 Tripura 41 32897 391
33 Uttarakhand 2406 104  90457 239  1602
34 Uttar Pradesh 9581 499  577475 956  8558 15 
35 West Bengal 7223 49  546849 656  10026 16 
Total# 211033 1994  10179715 16977  152093 175

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

