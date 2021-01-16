India reports 15,158 new COVID cases, 175 deaths; active cases at 2,11,033

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,42,841 on Saturday, with 15,158 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79715 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.56 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79715 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.
There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|22
|1
|4895
|4
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2199
|139
|876372
|232
|7139
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|64
|4
|16682
|8
|56
|4
|Assam
|2963
|28
|212748
|42
|1066
|1
|5
|Bihar
|4112
|58
|251632
|354
|1449
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|266
|7
|19868
|33
|330
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6923
|495
|282145
|1009
|3544
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|3
|3377
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2795
|142
|618357
|427
|10732
|10
|10
|Goa
|866
|18
|50643
|61
|753
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|6850
|206
|243639
|738
|4360
|3
|12
|Haryana
|2184
|82
|260801
|236
|2979
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|767
|44
|55072
|95
|963
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1428
|40
|119760
|179
|1920
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|1289
|38
|115142
|133
|1049
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|8809
|62
|909701
|643
|12158
|3
|17
|Kerala
|67711
|998
|765757
|4603
|3415
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|104
|10
|9416
|12
|128
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6957
|151
|240155
|574
|3746
|6
|20
|Maharashtra
|53344
|400
|1881088
|3500
|50336
|45
|21
|Manipur
|436
|10
|28010
|34
|365
|22
|Meghalaya
|161
|13386
|4
|144
|23
|Mizoram
|80
|16
|4225
|20
|9
|24
|Nagaland
|104
|20
|11847
|22
|88
|2
|25
|Odisha
|1963
|72
|329088
|256
|1898
|2
|26
|Puducherry
|294
|4
|37661
|32
|640
|27
|Punjab
|2739
|28
|161967
|257
|5485
|12
|28
|Rajasthan
|5608
|67
|306330
|377
|2744
|29
|Sikkim
|163
|1
|5731
|12
|130
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|6299
|189
|811023
|805
|12251
|5
|31
|Telengana
|4273
|169
|285519
|417
|1575
|1
|32
|Tripura
|41
|4
|32897
|7
|391
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2406
|104
|90457
|239
|1602
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|9581
|499
|577475
|956
|8558
|15
|35
|West Bengal
|7223
|49
|546849
|656
|10026
|16
|Total#
|211033
|1994
|10179715
|16977
|152093
|175
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The 175 new fatalities include 45 from Maharashtra, 16 from West Bengal, 10 from Delhi, 23 from Kerala and 15 from Uttar Pradesh.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.