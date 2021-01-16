India reports 15,158 new COVID cases, 175 deaths; active cases at 2,11,033

Image Source : PTI Jammu: People, not adhering to social distancing norms, at Narwal wholesale vegetable and fruit market, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,42,841 on Saturday, with 15,158 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79715 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.56 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79715 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.13 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 1 4895 4 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2199 139 876372 232 7139 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 64 4 16682 8 56 4 Assam 2963 28 212748 42 1066 1 5 Bihar 4112 58 251632 354 1449 2 6 Chandigarh 266 7 19868 33 330 7 Chhattisgarh 6923 495 282145 1009 3544 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3 3377 2 9 Delhi 2795 142 618357 427 10732 10 10 Goa 866 18 50643 61 753 1 11 Gujarat 6850 206 243639 738 4360 3 12 Haryana 2184 82 260801 236 2979 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 767 44 55072 95 963 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1428 40 119760 179 1920 5 15 Jharkhand 1289 38 115142 133 1049 1 16 Karnataka 8809 62 909701 643 12158 3 17 Kerala 67711 998 765757 4603 3415 23 18 Ladakh 104 10 9416 12 128 19 Madhya Pradesh 6957 151 240155 574 3746 6 20 Maharashtra 53344 400 1881088 3500 50336 45 21 Manipur 436 10 28010 34 365 22 Meghalaya 161 13386 4 144 23 Mizoram 80 16 4225 20 9 24 Nagaland 104 20 11847 22 88 2 25 Odisha 1963 72 329088 256 1898 2 26 Puducherry 294 4 37661 32 640 27 Punjab 2739 28 161967 257 5485 12 28 Rajasthan 5608 67 306330 377 2744 29 Sikkim 163 1 5731 12 130 30 Tamil Nadu 6299 189 811023 805 12251 5 31 Telengana 4273 169 285519 417 1575 1 32 Tripura 41 4 32897 7 391 1 33 Uttarakhand 2406 104 90457 239 1602 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 9581 499 577475 956 8558 15 35 West Bengal 7223 49 546849 656 10026 16 Total# 211033 1994 10179715 16977 152093 175

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 175 new fatalities include 45 from Maharashtra, 16 from West Bengal, 10 from Delhi, 23 from Kerala and 15 from Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

