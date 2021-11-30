India reports 6,990 new Covid cases; active cases decline to 1,00,543

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic takes the swab of a person for Covid test in Bengaluru.

India reported 6,990 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, along with 190 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. The country saw a total of 10,116 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,18,299.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,00,543 (lowest in 546 days), the ministry data showed today.

Over 123.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,68,980.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

