India reports 2,288 new COVID cases, 10 fatalities in past 24 hours

Highlights
India logged 2,288 new coronavirus infections taking the active cases to 19,637, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,103 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,63,949, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,90,50,86,706.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9907
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|49
|9
|2304968
|10
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|64201
|296
|4
|Assam
|5
|716228
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|60
|1
|818317
|6
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|78
|90913
|9
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|3
|1138247
|7
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5369
|570
|1863502
|1366
|26182
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|61
|5
|241613
|5
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|152
|5
|1213434
|18
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|2560
|140
|983795
|511
|10620
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|51
|5
|280689
|5
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|56
|449306
|4
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|37
|429917
|3
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1925
|39
|3906807
|128
|40105
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|3014
|12
|6472277
|330
|69277
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|28018
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|199
|9
|1030783
|19
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1343
|39
|7730209
|82
|147847
|22
|Manipur
|7
|1
|135100
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|10
|1
|92207
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|201
|34
|226863
|59
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34729
|1
|760
|26
|Odisha
|207
|6
|1278877
|14
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|7
|163828
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|274
|10
|741905
|35
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|605
|67
|1274165
|35
|9553
|30
|Sikkim
|1
|1
|38701
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|454
|24
|3415912
|62
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|383
|2
|787867
|32
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|5
|1
|99959
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|501
|5
|429426
|4
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1567
|40
|2051503
|258
|23510
|36
|West Bengal
|408
|18
|1996989
|39
|21203
|Total#
|19637
|766
|42563949
|3044
|524103
|4
|6
|10
