At 7,579, India records lowest daily Covid case rise in 543 days; recovery rate at 98.32%

India reported 7,579 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 543 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,13,584, which is the lowest in 536 days.

The country's active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and it is currently at 0.33 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

Over 117 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 117 crore, the health ministry said.

More than 63 lakh (63,98,165) vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries till 7 pm on Monday, it said.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

